2013 Counts Dismissed Against 2 Charged In Cookout Slayings

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A judge has dismissed drug and weapons counts stemming from a 2013 case against two men later charged in an ambush at a cookout last year that killed five adults and an unborn child.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that an Allegheny County judge Monday granted a dismissal request from attorneys for 29-year-old Cheron Shelton and 27-year-old Robert Thomas along with a third defendant in the drug case.
The defendants were originally charged in connection with heroin and stolen weapons allegedly found in February 2013 in a home in Wilkinsburg, a Pittsburgh suburb, but the charges were dismissed.
Defense attorneys objected when they were refiled in April of last year as homicide investigators were working to solve the March 2016 cookout shootings in Wilkinsburg, a Pittsburgh suburb.
