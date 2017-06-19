Police Investigating Attempted Child Luring In Sheraden

SHERADEN (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating an attempted child luring in the city’s Sheraden neighborhood.
According to police, the incident happened along Chartiers Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
A 12-year-old boy was walking when he was allegedly approached by a white male in a silver Hummer. The man rolled down his window and told the child, ”Your mom is around the corner and she’s yelling for you.”
The boy asked about the location of his mother and the driver allegedly responded, “Get in the car and I’ll take you to her.”
The child got on his bike and rode home.
The suspect has only been described as being a white male with black and gray hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt.
