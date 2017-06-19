Udderly Ridiculous: 17.3 Million Americans Think Chocolate Milk Comes From Brown Cows

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you think it’s common knowledge that chocolate milk doesn’t come from brown cows, think again.
The Innovation Center of U.S. Dairy’s recent survey found that 7 percent of Americans still think chocolate milk comes from brown cows.
While the percentage is small, it amounts to 17.3 million people who had it really wrong.
The facts and myths section of the Innovation Center of U.S. Dairy’s website even states “Actually, chocolate milk – or any flavored milk for that matter – is white cow’s milk with added flavoring and sweeteners.”
