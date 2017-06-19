Coke Tweets Pittsburghers Using Map Of Philadelphia

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Coca-Cola’s marketing efforts during the weekend’s heatwave in Pittsburgh backfired when the company mistakenly used a map of Philadelphia in a post on Twitter.

Sunday’s tweet said, “Today’s forecast in Pittsburgh: Record heat, followed by an ice-cold wave of ahhhhhhh. #ShareaCoke.”

Although temperatures climbed into the high 80s, the tweet was received coolly because the message was accompanied by the wrong map.

Today’s forecast in Pittsburgh: Record heat, followed by an ice-cold wave of ahhhhhhhh. #ShareaCoke pic.twitter.com/tr28Ia0bxo — Coca-Cola (@CocaCola) June 18, 2017

Even Mayor Bill Peduto weighed in, responding, “I was elected to represent the people of Pittsburgh, not Philadelphia” – riffing on his recent kerfuffle over President Donald Trump’s pullout of the Paris climate accord.

A spokeswoman for Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Co. apologized Monday, saying the company is “exploring innovative, adaptive technologies to serve up personalized content to our fans … in this case, our map accidentally missed the mark – literally.”

