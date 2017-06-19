Cosby Prosecutor Fights Release Of Juror Names

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case are fighting to keep the jurors’ identities a secret.

District Attorney Keven Steele asked a judge Monday to block the release of the names.

The jury deadlocked on charges that Cosby drugged and molested a woman in 2004, resulting in a mistrial for the 79-year-old TV star. It’s unclear how many jurors voted for conviction and how many wanted an acquittal.

Prosecutors plan to retry Cosby. They say that releasing the names of the jurors could make it more difficult to select an impartial jury in the next trial.

Media outlets are urging a judge to make the names public.

Pennsylvania law allows the public release of jurors’ identities, but judges have discretion to keep them a secret under certain conditions.

Meanwhile, an alternate juror in the case says he “probably” would have voted to convict.

Forty-three-year-old Mike McCloskey spoke to a Pittsburgh radio station on Monday. He says he was “ridiculously sick” when he found out the main jury couldn’t reach a verdict in the case.

The trial took place outside Philadelphia, but the jury came from the Pittsburgh area. McCloskey says jurors did not discuss the case on the bus ride after the trial.

As an alternate, he heard all the testimony but didn’t participate in deliberations.

