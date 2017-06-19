Extras Needed For Film Starring Cate Blanchett, Kristen Wiig

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Extras of all ages are needed for a new movie that will be filming in Pittsburgh this year.

A casting notice says they’re looking for people of all ethnicities, from ages 6 and older, to portray a wide variety of background characters in the movie “Where’d You Go, Bernadette,” based on the novel of the same name by Maria Semple.

Some of the parts listed include students from elementary school to high school, grandparents, business types, people with tattoos and “artsy folk.”

The notice does not specify where in Pittsburgh filming will take place.

The film will be directed by Richard Linklater, who also shot his film “Last Flag Flying” in Pittsburgh last year. Cate Blanchett and Krsiten Wiig are set to star.

Casting for the film will last through late August.

Find out more about how to become an extra here: bit.ly/2sIUTud

