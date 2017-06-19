Fleury Cuts Ribbon At Playground Opening Ceremony

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury cut the ribbon Monday afternoon to officially open a new McKees Rocks playground that he helped to finance.

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation says Fleury and his wife, Veronique, came up with the idea for a neighborhood playground years ago, and construction began last month at the Sto-Ken-Rox Boys & Girls Club.

Fleury financed construction of the playground, purchased supplies for the Boys & Girls Club, and donated hockey equipment for the Club’s indoor hockey rink, which has been named “Rink 29.”

The playground features an outdoor structure over rubberized flooring and a water feature.

“It’s been something we’ve been thinking about for a little while, and we were just thinking about something to give back,” Fleury said in a relase. “The people of Pittsburgh have been so good to me, so to build something fun, something for the kids, I’m glad it all came out and the kids seem to like it.”

More than 150 children attend the Sto-Ken-Rox Boys & Girls Club’s after-school and weekend programs.

