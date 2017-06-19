Gas Leak Fire Closes Roads, Access Limited To Area Homes

O’HARA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A gas leak fire burned for hours early Monday morning in O’Hara Township.

It started after midnight, when a tree came down onto wires on Berryhill Road. That caused a spark which started a natural gas fire.

Crews tell us there was an unknown gas leak in the area.

The fire burned for hours at the intersection of Berryhill Road and Saxonburg Boulevard, and crews say the fire is burning under the road.

A home across the street from the fire was evacuated and township officials say several residents don’t have access to their homes because of this fire.

They posted the following on the township Facebook page, “Residents along Saxonburg Rd., Berryhill Rd., and adjoining roads can not leave or access their homes due to a gas line fire under Saxonburg Road.”

Berryhill Road remains closed between Middle Road and Saxonburg Boulevard.

Saxonburg Boulevard is closed at Berryhill Road, but it’s also closed about a mile down the road because of work on another bridge over Little Pine Creek.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for the very latest on this Developing Story.