Former PSEA Leader To Run Against Congressman Tim Murphy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy voted for the Republican health care bill, it was, for Democrat Mike Crossey, “The straw that broke the camel’s back.”

The former Allegheny County councilman, Mt. Lebanon commissioner, Keystone Oaks teacher, and former state president of the PSEA teachers union says he will challenge Murphy for Congress next year.

“I don’t think Congress is representing the American people any longer, and I certainly don’t believe that Tim Murphy is representing the people in his district any longer,” Crossey told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Monday.

“He doesn’t seem to share our values. He doesn’t seem to look at the needs of the constituents.”

Crossey says Murphy’s support for Trump-care shows Murphy’s disregard for working people, seniors, and those with medical conditions.

“It knocks 23 million people off health care. That’s not reforming health care. That’s hurting people,” says Crossey.

“The other thing it does is makes it more expensive for seniors, and it makes it more expensive for those with pre-existing conditions.”

Crossey accuses Murphy of voting for a bill that “takes the 400 richest families in the United States and gives them a $7 million tax break every single year.”

Murphy has refused to hold town meetings, leading to weekly “Mondays with Murphy” protests at his office.

Crossey says the anger includes the president.

“President Trump is absolutely atrocious,” says the Democrat.

It’s Murphy’s support for the Trump-Ryan agenda that makes him vulnerable, says Crossey.

“Congressman Murphy has a 96 percent voting record with the Republican Party and [House Speaker] Paul Ryan.”

Murphy will not be easy to defeat.

But his support for President Trump has angered lots of constituents who are already organizing to support whoever challenges the congressman.

Still, while the 18th District in Allegheny, Washington, and Westmoreland Counties is majority Democrat, it voted for Donald Trump for president.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter