Wanted: Nanny Needed For Haunted House

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re looking for a good paying nanny job and don’t mind moving overseas then here’s the job for you.

The only problem: you’ll be working in a haunted house.

The live-in nanny position was been posted on a UK child care site.

It says the couple is looking for a nanny who would earn $64,000 a year and look after the couple’s two children.

You would even get four weeks of vacation.

There is a small problem though, the listing says “five nannies have left the role in the last year, each citing supernatural incidents as the reason, including strange noises, broken glass, and furniture moving.”

The family admits that they were told the home was haunted when they bought it 10 years ago, but they haven’t experienced any of supernatural phenomenon.

They say the turnover on nannies has caused great upheaval for their children. Yeah, how about for the nannies?