Pennsylvania Tax Amnesty Deadline Day Arrives

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you want to take advantage of the Pennsylvania Tax Amnesty Program, you’ll need to apply by the end of the day.

Today is the last day to apply for the state’s program, which waives all penalties and half the interest on back taxes.

If you don’t pay by today, you get hit with another penalty.

The state is trying to re-coup about $3.5 billion that have not been paid.

More than 800,000 individuals and businesses – some 300,000 of them in the five counties of southeastern Pennsylvania – have received notices that they are eligible.

The last time Pennsylvania offered tax amnesty was 2010.

More information is available at www.backtax.pa.gov, or call 1-(844)-727-8283.

