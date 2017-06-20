Adidas Unveils New Pittsburgh Penguins Jersey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Adidas has revealed the new Pittsburgh Penguins jerseys.
The new NHL jerseys were officially unveiled Tuesday in Las Vegas.
New textures. Metallic NHL crest. Same sharp dressed Penguins. pic.twitter.com/TWEQRESiqy
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 21, 2017
The jerseys will be worn starting next season.
Adidas and the NHL entered into a seven-year deal beginning with the 2017-2018 season.
The deal means Adidas will become the outfitter of on-ice uniforms for the NHL and supplier of licensed apparel and headwear.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter