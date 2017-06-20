Adidas Unveils New Pittsburgh Penguins Jersey

June 20, 2017 10:10 PM
Filed Under: Adidas, Penguins, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Adidas has revealed the new Pittsburgh Penguins jerseys.

The new NHL jerseys were officially unveiled Tuesday in Las Vegas.

The jerseys will be worn starting next season.

Adidas and the NHL entered into a seven-year deal beginning with the 2017-2018 season.

The deal means Adidas will become the outfitter of on-ice uniforms for the NHL and supplier of licensed apparel and headwear.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch