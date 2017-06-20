Jordy Mercer On Andrew McCutchen: ‘He’s Playing Out Of His Mind Right Now’

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – The Pirates are starting to play better and the hot bats of Andrew McCutchen and Jordy Mercer are a big reason behind it.

Mercer joined The Starkey and Mueller Show and talked about the team and, in particular, McCutchen’s hot streak.

“He’s playing out of his mind right now,” Mercer said about the teams starting center fielder.

When it comes to whether or not moving McCutchen to sixth in the order has played a role in him turning things around, Mercer said why mess with a good thing?

“I think he’s hitting over .400 and doing what he’s doing in the six-hole, so why not ride this out as long as we can?”

Mercer talked about his own hot streak and if he’s done anything different.

“Honestly, I haven’t changed much. Before I was hitting the ball good, seeing the ball well, and just wasn’t getting the results I was wanting to. That’s the hardest part is trying not to change things when you’re seeing the ball well and swinging the bat well and you’re not getting the results.”

McCutchen and Mercer’s hot streaks have helped keep the Pirates in the race for the NL Central and Mercer talked about still having a shot at winning the division.

“No one’s really separated themselves, we haven’t had our run yet, when we do we will jump right back into it.”

Click the audio link below to hear more from Mercer as he also talked about how weird it is playing in Miller Park and how surprised the team was to see Jameson Taillon back in the clubhouse following his surgery for testicular cancer.

