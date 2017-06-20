Comedian Ryan Davis Discusses His “Funnier In Person” Tour

(CBS Local) – Ryan Davis never dreamed of selling out some of the nation’s top comedy clubs, and credits the success of his national tour as the outcome of a ticket sales mistake.

Raised in a small North Carolina town, Davis started a successful comedy career when he was bored one day and uploaded a video to YouTube. The video gained popularity in his town, and he began to amass YouTube followers. Finally, Davis’s tenth video uploaded went viral and he became an opener for top comedians around the country. After a ticket pricing mistake at a sold-out show where the organizers charged $25 instead of $10 per ticket, Davis realized that he was capable of touring on his own and people would pay up to hear his jokes.

Ryan Davis is currently on his “Funnier in Person” tour, which will take place in numerous cities around the country before ending in Pleasanton, California on July 30th. Catch one of Davis’s shows in a city near you and be prepared to laugh out loud at his clever quips.

Some upcoming dates:

6/21 – The Improv, Pittsburgh, PA

6/22 – The Improv, Cleveland, OH

6/27 – Cap City Comedy, Austin, TX

6/28 – LOL Comedy Club, San Antonio, TX

7/11 – The Improv, Denver, CO

7/23 – The Improv, Washington, D.C.

7/27-7/30 – Tommy T’s, Pleasanton, CA

For more info on Ryan Davis and upcoming shows, click here.