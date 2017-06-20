French Kids Thank Pittsburgh For Climate Action Plan Support

June 20, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Bill Peduto, Climate Change, Councilman Dan Gilman, Donald Trump, Paris Agreement

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh’s mayor and City Council have received hand-drawn cards from children in Paris thanking them for their support of the Paris climate accord after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. was withdrawing from the agreement.

The Pennsylvania city became a focal point after the Republican president announced he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris” in justifying his decision. Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto said the city would continue to follow the guidelines of the Paris agreement.

Councilman Dan Gilman posted images of the cards on Twitter and Facebook.

One of the cards featured a French flag. Another had a rendering of the city’s skyline and one of its many bridges.

Trump announced his decision June 1.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitte

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch