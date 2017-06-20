French Kids Thank Pittsburgh For Climate Action Plan Support

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh’s mayor and City Council have received hand-drawn cards from children in Paris thanking them for their support of the Paris climate accord after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. was withdrawing from the agreement.
The Pennsylvania city became a focal point after the Republican president announced he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris” in justifying his decision. Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto said the city would continue to follow the guidelines of the Paris agreement.
Councilman Dan Gilman posted images of the cards on Twitter and Facebook.
Members of Pgh City Council received letters from students in Paris thanking #Pittsburgh leaders for their support of Paris Climate Accord pic.twitter.com/jP2g0KTNzo
— PGH District 8 (@PGHDistrict8) June 20, 2017
One of the cards featured a French flag. Another had a rendering of the city’s skyline and one of its many bridges.
Trump announced his decision June 1.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitte
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)