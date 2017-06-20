Homeowner Fights Off Would-Be Burglar, Suspect Charged

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (KDKA) – A North Carolina burglary suspect got more than he bargained for over the weekend.

According to WWAY-TV, John Alexander Bracken attempted to break into a home in Carolina Beach, North Carolina Saturday.

Bracken allegedly kicked in the front door of the home and was immediately met by the homeowner. In an attempt to protect his property, the homeowner fought off Bracken.

When police arrived, they found Bracken lying in the front yard.

The homeowner was not harmed.

Meanwhile, Bracken is facing a list of charges, including burglary.

He was released from jail on a $7,500 bond.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter