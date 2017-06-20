Homeowner Fights Off Would-Be Burglar, Suspect Charged

June 20, 2017 11:02 AM
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (KDKA) – A North Carolina burglary suspect got more than he bargained for over the weekend.

According to WWAY-TV, John Alexander Bracken attempted to break into a home in Carolina Beach, North Carolina Saturday.

Bracken allegedly kicked in the front door of the home and was immediately met by the homeowner. In an attempt to protect his property, the homeowner fought off Bracken.

john alexander bracken Homeowner Fights Off Would Be Burglar, Suspect Charged

(Photo Courtesy: Carolina Beach Police Department)

When police arrived, they found Bracken lying in the front yard.

The homeowner was not harmed.

Meanwhile, Bracken is facing a list of charges, including burglary.

He was released from jail on a $7,500 bond.

