Market District Recipes: Hot Dogs 4 Ways

If you’re looking for a twist when it comes to hot dogs, check out these recipes from the Giant Eagle Market District!
Greek Dog:
- Greek Farmer’s Hot Dog Topping
- Greek Feta-Yogurt Hot Dog Sauce
- Feta Cheese
- Pepperocini Pepper
Pulled Pork & Blue Cheese Slaw Dog:
- BBQ Pulled Pork
- Market District Maple Bacon BBQ Sauce
- Blue Cheese Slaw
- Red Onions, thinly sliced
Texas Twister Dog:
- Bacon Wrapped Dog
- Caramelized Onions
- Cleveland Ballpark Mustard
- Dill Pickle, sliced lengthwise
Classic Chili Cheese Dog:
- Market District Chili
- Finely Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese
- Finely Diced White Onions
- Pickled Jalapeño
- Yellow Mustard
All Recipes were made with Market District Natural Casing Wieners