Market District Recipes: Hot Dogs 4 Ways

If you’re looking for a twist when it comes to hot dogs, check out these recipes from the Giant Eagle Market District!

Greek Dog:

  • Greek Farmer’s Hot Dog Topping
  • Greek Feta-Yogurt Hot Dog Sauce
  • Feta Cheese
  • Pepperocini Pepper

Pulled Pork & Blue Cheese Slaw Dog:

  • BBQ Pulled Pork
  • Market District Maple Bacon BBQ Sauce
  • Blue Cheese Slaw
  • Red Onions, thinly sliced

Texas Twister Dog:

  • Bacon Wrapped Dog
  • Caramelized Onions
  • Cleveland Ballpark Mustard
  • Dill Pickle, sliced lengthwise

Classic Chili Cheese Dog:

  • Market District Chili
  • Finely Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese
  • Finely Diced White Onions
  • Pickled Jalapeño
  • Yellow Mustard

All Recipes were made with Market District Natural Casing Wieners

