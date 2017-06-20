Man, 24, Killed In McKeesport Shooting

June 20, 2017 7:51 AM
Filed Under: Lysle Boulevard, McKeesport

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – One man is dead after a shooting in McKeesport late Monday evening.

According to police, emergency crews were called to the 900 block of Lysle Boulevard around 11 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old male on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police believe an argument may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact McKeesport Police or the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit at (412)-473-1300.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch