Man, 24, Killed In McKeesport Shooting

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – One man is dead after a shooting in McKeesport late Monday evening.
According to police, emergency crews were called to the 900 block of Lysle Boulevard around 11 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old male on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Police believe an argument may have led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact McKeesport Police or the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit at (412)-473-1300.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter