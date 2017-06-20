PennDOT Releases New Pennsylvania Driver Licenses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT is updating Pennsylvania’s driver licenses and state-issued identification cards beginning this year.

The announcement was made Tuesday.

PennDOT says it worked for nearly two-years with the company MorphoTrust USA on the planning, execution, and design of the new cards.

The agency says the new design has more to do with security enhancements and less to do with aesthetics.

Despite the enhanced security features, the new cards will still not be compliant with the Real ID federal standards implemented after 9/11.

PennDOT says the new REAL ID-compliant cards will be available by 2019.

Some of the enhanced features of the cards are:

• Larger primary portrait and smaller ghost portrait.

• 2D barcode, which contain data from the front of the card unique to the cardholder.

• Laser perforation – The keystone outline with “PA” is embedded into the card stock and can be observed by holding the card up to any light source.

• Laminate – Each card is laminated with an optically-variable pattern with the state motto, “Virtue, Liberty, Independence,” Keystone outline and “1787,” the year when the U.S. Constitution was ratified by Pennsylvania.

In addition to the above changes, the magnetic strip has been eliminated on the back of the newly designed driver’s license and identification cards.