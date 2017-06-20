Fans Line Up Early For Chance To Meet Marc-Andre Fleury

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Marc-Andre Fleury has been a fan-favorite among Pittsburgh Penguins fans for years.

So, it should come as no surprise that fans lined up very early for the chance to meet him one final time before his likely departure from the Penguins.

Fleury will be signing autographs at the Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Cranberry Township Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fans started lining up early Tuesday morning as only 250 will receive a wristband for an autograph. By 7 a.m., the line was wrapped around the building.

Those wristbands were distributed at 9 a.m.

Tonight’s event will be a continuation of a busy few days for Fleury.

On Monday, he cut the ribbon to officially open a new McKees Rocks playground that he helped to finance.

Fleury financed construction of the playground, purchased supplies for the Boys & Girls Club, and donated hockey equipment for the Sto-Ken-Rox Boys & Girls Club’s indoor hockey rink, which has been named “Rink 29.”

Fleury’s time in Pittsburgh appears to be coming to a close. It is widely believed that he will be selected by the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL Expansion Draft.

Last week, he became emotional while talking about his time in Pittsburgh.

“It’s been such a long time, great memories. I’ve met a lot of great people. It feels like home for me,” Fleury said.

The results of the Expansion Draft will be unveiled Wednesday night.

