3 Western Pa. Businesses Receive Medical Marijuana Permits

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health issued 12 permits to grow and process medical marijuana Monday afternoon.

Locally, permits were issued to PurePenn LLC in McKeesport, AGRiMED Industries in Carmichaels, Greene County and Holistic Farms LLC in New Castle, Lawrence County.

Steelers great Jack Ham is part of the AGRiMED team. Ham sees his role as educating people.

“Medical marijuana people are thinking about Woodstock, talking getting high, and that’s not the point,” says Ham.

The Hall of Fame outside linebacker sees medical cannabis as a key pain management alternative to opioids and prescription drugs.

The deadline to submit applications for medical marijuana growers/processors and dispensaries was in March.

The permits for dispensaries will also be announced later this month.

However, it will still be a while before medical marijuana is available.

“Once the permits are issued, the applicants will have six months to become operational. So they’ll have six months to begin to set up their systems and processes. They’ll have to have an inspection before they deemed operational,” Department of Health spokeswoman April Hutcheson.

Officials believe medical marijuana will be available in the state in 2018.

FULL LIST OF PERMIT WINNERS:

-Prime Wellness of Pennsylvania LLC, Sinking Spring, Berks County.

-Franklin Labs LLC, Reading, Berks County.

-Pennsylvania Medical Solutions LLC, Scranton, Lackawanna County.

-Standard Farms LLC, White Haven, Luzerne County.

-Ilera Healthcare LLC, Waterfall, Fulton County.

-AES Compassionate Care LLC, Chambersburg, Franklin County.

-Terrapin Investment Fund 1 LLC, Jersey Shore, Clinton County.

-GTI Pennsylvania LLC, Danville, Montour County.

-AGRiMED Industries of PA LLC, Carmichaels, Greene County.

-PurePenn LLC, McKeesport, Allegheny County.

-Holistic Farms LLC, New Castle, Lawrence County.

-Cresco Yeltrah LLC, Brookville, Jefferson County.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)