PNC Bank Says ‘Issue’ Affecting Online, Mobile Banking

June 20, 2017 12:52 PM
Filed Under: PNC Bank

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh-based PNC Bank says an unspecified “issue” is affecting its online and mobile banking services.

The bank announced the problem on its PNC Bank Help Twitter feed Tuesday morning.

The bank is urging customers to use automatic teller machines or visit its branches to handle any transactions until the problem can be fixed.

PNC isn’t saying what sort of problem has occurred or how long it may take to fix.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

