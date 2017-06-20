PNC Bank Says ‘Issue’ Affecting Online, Mobile Banking

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh-based PNC Bank says an unspecified “issue” is affecting its online and mobile banking services.
The bank announced the problem on its PNC Bank Help Twitter feed Tuesday morning.
We’re currently experiencing an issue impacting online & mobile banking that we’re working to address ASAP. (1 of 3)
The bank is urging customers to use automatic teller machines or visit its branches to handle any transactions until the problem can be fixed.
PNC isn’t saying what sort of problem has occurred or how long it may take to fix.
