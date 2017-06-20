NHL Auctioning Stanley Cup Ceremonial Rug

June 20, 2017 1:28 PM
Filed Under: NHL, Stanley Cup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You could own a unique piece of Stanley Cup history, but it won’t be cheap.

The carpet that was used during the Stanley Cup presentation ceremony is up for auction.

The carpet is 8 feet across and has the NHL shield logo in the center surrounded by the words “2017 Stanley Cup Champions.”

It also comes with a certificate of authenticity from the NHL.

As of Tuesday afternoon, bidding is already up to around $6,000.

