NHL Auctioning Stanley Cup Ceremonial Rug

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You could own a unique piece of Stanley Cup history, but it won’t be cheap.
The carpet that was used during the Stanley Cup presentation ceremony is up for auction.
The carpet is 8 feet across and has the NHL shield logo in the center surrounded by the words “2017 Stanley Cup Champions.”
It also comes with a certificate of authenticity from the NHL.
As of Tuesday afternoon, bidding is already up to around $6,000.
For more information or to place your bid, click here!
