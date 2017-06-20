Steelers Rookies Go Sightseeing On Segways

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tuesday was a beautiful day, so beautiful that some of the Pittsburgh Steelers decided to take a Segway sightseeing tour around the city.
Some of the team’s newbies took a break from gearing up for the season, and got in a little time exploring Pittsburgh while riding around on two wheels.
The group was spotted taking in Point State Park, and riding around the fountain.
The players made a few more stops along the way, including a tour of the Heinz History Center in the Strip District.
