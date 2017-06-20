Police Chase Suspect Escapes After Crashing Into House

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — State Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly led troopers on a chase before crashing his SUV into a house in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood.

State Police say the chase began early Tuesday morning in the Steuben Street area of the West End Circle when a trooper attempted a traffic stop. Police say the SUV refused to pull over and sped away.

The chase ended around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Danley Street, where State Police say the suspect’s SUV failed to negotiate a curve, went off the road, struck a house and the garage.

State Police say the suspect jumped down a hillside and was able to escape.

The suspect has been identified as Dustin Stobert, 33, of Brackenridge. State Police say he will face multiple charges. He was already wanted on charges out of Lower Burrell and the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole.

The impact did significant damage to the house. State Police say several people were inside at the time, but no one was hurt.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter