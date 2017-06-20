Black Bear Tranquilized, Relocated After Running Through Uniontown

June 20, 2017 11:21 AM
Filed Under: bear, Fayette County, Ross Guidotti, Uniontown

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – A young black bear was tranquilized after running through a Fayette County community Monday afternoon.

According to the Herald-Standard, the bear was spotted near Pershing Court in Uniontown around 4 p.m.

Police and the Game Commission were called to the area as the bear romped through several yards.

A Game Commission officer tranquilized the bear around 5:30 p.m. The bear was then taken to the woods to be released.

Officials are reminding residents to call 911 if you see a bear and to not approach it.

