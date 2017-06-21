Motorists Feeling Effects Of 10th Street Bridge Project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The next phase of the Philip Murray Bridge (10th Street) rehabilitation project is underway and it’s having a major impact on traffic.
According to the Department of Public Works, phase two of the project began at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The bridge connects the Armstrong Tunnel to the South Side.
As a result, the following traffic restrictions are in place:
- Traffic on the bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction;
- The inbound, or east sidewalk, will be closed;
- Turning lanes on Second Avenue will be restricted;
- Trucks/buses traveling inbound on Second Avenue will not be able to make a left onto the bridge and trucks/buses traveling inbound on the bridge will not be able to make a right onto Second Avenue. In both cases, traffic will be detoured using the Armstrong Tunnel;
- Vehicles traveling in the LEFT LANE through the Armstrong Tunnels from Forbes Avenue MUST turn left onto Second Avenue. Through traffic onto the bridge, and those making the right on Second Avenue, are to use the RIGHT LANE.
Commuters were experiencing significant delays Wednesday morning.
This phase of the project will be completed by October, which will eliminate the need for the truck detour. The work being done includes replacement of the bridge deck, painting and structural repairs. It is expected to cost $20 million.
More work will be done in 2018, which will close the bridge to all vehicles traveling outbound and the downstream sidewalk.
