Concerns About Fidget Spinners Highlight Unsafe Toys Report

June 21, 2017 5:32 AM
Filed Under: Dangerous Toys, Fidget Spinner

BOSTON (AP) – A consumer watchdog group says those wildly popular fidget spinners aren’t as harmless as they might appear.

Boston-based World Against Toys Causing Harm is scheduled to address spinners and other fad items when the nonprofit organization presents its annual list of unsafe summer playthings on Wednesday.

W.A.T.C.H.’s list highlights potentially hazardous items that parents should avoid.

Authorities in Germany said last week they plan to destroy tons of the tiny twirling gadgets that have been confiscated by customs agents.

They said they tested the toys, which arrived from China, and found that bits could fall off and pose possible choking hazards for small children.

