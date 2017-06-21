Report: Cosby Juror Says There Were 2 Holdouts During Deliberations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The judge in the Bill Cosby mistrial has released the names of the jurors, and now one of them is being quoted as saying there were two holdouts in the jury room.

ABC News reports that a juror spoke to them on the condition that their identity not be revealed.

According to ABC, that juror says 10 of the 12 jurors agreed Cosby was guilty on two counts. The juror told ABC, those two holdouts were: “not moving, no matter what.”

None of the jurors reached by KDKA would talk about the mistrial.

One family member mentioned the possibility of repercussions.

Another juror posted a sign on the front door of his home, explaining that he didn’t want to talk about the experience.

One local juror in the #Cosby mistrial is using a sign to tell reporters no comment. @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/srB5y0UaIo — David Highfield (@DavidHighfield) June 22, 2017

The jury, which was chosen from Allegheny County, was instructed by the judge not to discuss deliberations.

He ordered jurors not to reveal “anything said or done in the jury room” fearing it would affect future jurors when the case is retried. Jurors are allowed to discuss their own opinions.

Prominent local defense attorney Phil DiLucente says he believes the judge had to reveal the jurors’ names, and in fact, the judge said he had little choice, referencing an earlier Pennsylvania State Supreme Court ruling.

“He wanted to protect the rights of Mr. Cosby, but at the same juncture, still give freedom of the press,” said DiLucente.

DiLucente says he has no concerns that jurors being interviewed could affect Cosby getting a fair trial in the future.

“None whatsoever,” said DiLucente. “I believe those jurors should be able to speak. They should be able to speak their mind. They should not have their freedom of speech suppressed in anyway shape or form.”

However, because of the judge’s instructions about not revealing deliberations, DiLucente believes a juror who does not comply could be held in contempt.

