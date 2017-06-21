Crime Stoppers: Police Release Surveillance Video Of Suspected Serial Burglar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Meyran Avenue is in the heart of the city’s Oakland neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police say it was in one of the homes in the 300 block where an intruder recently had easy access, which set the stage for a late-night theft.

Pittsburgh Police Sgt. William Vollberg said, “It’s quite likely that the actor may have actually watched the residents walk into their house, waited a few minutes, and then followed them in.”

As the residents were apparently asleep, and it took just a few moments for the suspect go through the apartment and snatch up whatever was there for the taking.

The suspect got away with electronic items, including a flat-screen TV, a laptop computer and a couple of wallets with credit cards.

After that, armed with the stolen credit cards, the suspect was off on a buying spree, part of which was captured on surveillance video at an Oakland drug store not far from the scene.

Sgt. Vollberg told KDKA-TV’s Ralph Iannotti, “The residents arrived home around 4 a.m. Shortly thereafter, the credit card was used on the very first purchase. There were several other purchases made throughout the Oakland business district between about 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.”

The suspect had a slight, “chin strap” beard, and wore a black tossle cap, a black sweatshirt, and black pants. Police say he’s likely between 20- and 30-years-old.

The Meyran Avenue theft may not have been his first, or his last.

“We have had, over the course of the past year, several burglaries in that neighborhood, a few have been overnight, such as this one,” Sgt. Vollberg said. “So, it’s quite possible that this gentleman has committed more than one overnight burglary.”

The Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477. There is a reward of up to $1,000.