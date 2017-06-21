Gov. Wolf To Sign Animal Protection Bill

HARRISBURG (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – A spokesman says Gov. Tom Wolf will sign a bill that will significantly strengthen protections for animals.
It’s known as Libre’s Law, named for a Boston terrier rescued after being left for dead at a Lancaster County dog breeding facility.
The pooch paid a visit to the Capitol Tuesday as the Senate sent the bill to the governor.
The sponsor of the measure, House Republican Todd Stephens, says it will mean animal cruelty is no longer mostly a summary offense in Pennsylvania.
“The most egregious conduct would be graded as a felony, those causing bodily injury would be treated as a misdemeanor,” said Stephens.
The main backer in the Senate, Republican Richard Alloway, says the bill also has provisions related to dog tethering.
“You can’t tie a dog out 24/7…it sets lengths of the tether,” said Alloway.
Alloway says tethered dogs will also have to be provided a place to shelter from harsh weather.
