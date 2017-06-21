Police: Woman Followed, Beaten & Pistol-Whipped By Suspects Who Gave Her A Ride

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a group of men accused of following and attacking a woman after she asked them for help.

According to investigators, the woman asked the men for a ride at a gas station on Mount Pleasant Street in Greensburg. She said she had an appointment and her ride never came to pick her up.

“A car with four men inside showed up. She offered them $5 for a ride,” said Greensburg Police Capt. Robert Stafford.

The men took the girl to her appointment, and still without a ride, she asked the men, who were still in the area, to give her a lift home to her apartment on Main Street. They obliged.

But after they dropped her off at her apartment, the woman says they followed her inside and demanded money.

“While she was in there she heard the kitchen door open, and she just looked over and in came an individual,” said Capt. Stafford. “She just screamed that she didn’t have any money. He started striking her in the face.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Police say a second assailant joined the first one who had a gun and wanted all her money.

They pistol-whipped her, and then the men took off empty-handed. The woman was left dazed and bleeding on her apartment floor.

She called 911 and was treated at a local hospital.

Police are looking at surveillance video from the gas station to try to identify the men and the vehicle they were in when they picked up the victim.