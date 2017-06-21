Blackhawks’ Hossa To Miss 2017-18 Season With Skin Disorder

June 21, 2017 8:22 AM
Filed Under: Chicago Blackhawks, Marian Hossa

CHICAGO (AP) – Blackhawks winger Marian Hossa will miss the entire 2017-18 NHL season because of a progressive skin disorder.

The team announced the news on Wednesday. The 38-year-old former Penguins winger says severe side effects associated with medication to treat the skin disorder has made playing hockey next season impossible.

Hossa says he has privately been undergoing treatment for the last few years under the supervision of Chicago’s medical staff.

Dr. Michael Terry said the team strongly supports Hossa’s decision not to play and is the appropriate approach to “keep him functional and healthy in the short term and throughout his life.” General manager Stan Bowman calls Hossa’s absence a significant loss.

Hossa, a 19-year veteran, has only missed 46 games over the past six seasons. He had 45 points last season.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch