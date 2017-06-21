Former Pens Winger Matt Cooke: ‘It Will Be Weird’ To See Fleury In Different Jersey

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan) – Former Pens winger Matt Cooke joined “The Cook and Poni Show” on Wednesday to talk about life after Marc-Andre Fleury.

Fleury was drafted on this date (June 21, 2003) by the Pittsburgh Penguins and tonight, he is expected to be selected by the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the Expansion Draft.

So, how hard will it be to see Fleury put on a different jersey?

“It’s gonna be really weird,” Cooke said. “His heart is there (Pittsburgh). He wants to be there and his friends are there, but I have no fear he is not going to go and do well in Vegas.”

Cooke said if you would have asked him 15 years ago if this would have been possible, he would have said no. But, he admits that it’s a business and these things do happen.

Fleury will be missed by many in Pittsburgh. Cooke is one of his best friends and he shares what makes him such a great teammate.

“I don’t have very many moments with Marc that didn’t stand out,” Cooke said. “He is a special individual. He always says the right things, always does the right things. He always puts his pride aside for the betterment of the team and when you’re part of a group, what else do you want?”

Tonight, the Las Vegas Golden Knights will draft themselves a great player and an even better individual. When it becomes final, Cooke says he will sit down with Fleury and offer advice on how to make a switch to a new team.

Listen to the full interview above to hear Cooke’s thoughts on the Pens winning back-to-back Stanley Cups and how Fleury played a very key role.

