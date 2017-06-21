McDonald Volunteer Fire Chief Reportedly Killed In West Virginia Explosion

McDONALD, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – The chief of the McDonald Volunteer Fire Department was killed in an explosion in West Virginia.

Scott Albertini, died Tuesday morning at the Midland Resource Recovery plant in Barbour County, West Virginia.

Two people were killed and one person was injured in an explosion at the same plant last month.

In a preliminary report on Tuesday’s explosion, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection says contractors at the facility were disassembling a 30-gallon tank, trying to render tanks safe from the previous explosion on May 24.

The agency says a preliminary report shows one other person was injured and an unknown quantity of Mercaptan, the chemical used to give natural gas an odor, was spilled.

“Apparently when they were trying to clean one of these tanks again, as they were last time, there was some type of explosion. We are not sure yet what caused it, probably a pressurized explosion and not anything that was sparked,” said Chief Deputy Brett Carpenter from the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department.

According to 5 News in Bridgeport, West Virginia, they asked OSHA officials why workers were cleared to return to the site so soon after the explosion in May, but OSHA did not comment.

Midland Resource Recovery is based in Ontario, Canada. The company odorizes natural gas.

