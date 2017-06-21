Plum Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested In Erie

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man accused of robbing a bank in Plum Borough has been arrested in Erie.
According to police, the Key Bank on Route 286 was robbed Monday afternoon.
Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who has been identified as Michael Moschetti, 39, of Jeannette.
An arrest warrant was obtained on Tuesday. Through the course of their investigation, police determined Moschetti ditched his cellphone. However, he would ask people to use their phones in order to call family and friends to tell them he was hiding from police.
Eventually, police determined that Moschetti was in the Erie area. His vehicle was spotted Wednesday morning near a known acquaintance’s home.
Police approached the home and the acquaintance’s mother answered the door. At that time, Moschetti was spotted smoking a cigarette at the top of the stairs. He was taken into custody without incident.
Moschetti was found with $600 and was wearing the same hat seen during the robbery.
Moschetti is currently being lodged in the Allegheny County Jail.
