Tropical Storm Cindy Expected To Impact Pittsburgh-Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It won’t be a direct hit but Tropical Storm Cindy will have an impact on our weather over the next couple of days.

At this point it looks like Friday is the big day where moisture from the tropical system will get caught in the jet stream and move our way. This means heavy rain will be possible as there will be plenty of tropical moisture for the front to interact with. Thankfully, we have had a couple of days to dry out, but it appears that we may see minor flooding in spots due to expected rain.

At this time, Cindy is a tropical storm with sustained winds of 50 mph. It is expected to be a tropical storm upon landfall Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas state line. Cindy is a rainmaker with upwards of 5-15 inches of rain possible along the Gulf Coast. Other threats include small quick tornadoes and a 3-to-6-foot storm surge. Tropical Storm warnings are issued from San Luis Pass in Texas to the mouth of the Mississippi River in Louisiana.

For today, we are looking at just a couple of isolated showers developing over the afternoon along a weak gravity wave caused by an upper low sitting over Ontario and Quebec. More instability expected on Thursday brings the chance for a couple of afternoon thunderstorms. Friday, when Cindy will indirectly impact our weather, is looking wet with rain possible through the day.

The weekend is actually looking nice. Saturday should be dry by the time the sun comes up with the rest of the day being dry. Sunday’s rain chance is later in the day. Highs will fall from the 80s that we are expecting for the rest of the work week to the upper 70s on both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances stick around from Monday to Wednesday of next week.

