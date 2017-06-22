FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Prosecutors: ‘Dirty Old Santa’ Arranged Sex Tryst With Child

June 22, 2017 8:31 PM
MEDIA, Pa. (AP) – Prosecutors say a 56-year-old man who referred to himself as “dirty old Santa” traveled to a Philadelphia suburb to have a sexual tryst with a 14-year-old girl he lured online and has been arrested.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan and Ridley Township police Capt. Scott Willoughby say the girl was actually a county detective working a sting operation.

William McKinlay was arraigned Thursday on felony charges including attempted statutory sexual assault and solicitation and attempted involuntary indecent sexual intercourse.

william mckinlay dirty old santa Prosecutors: Dirty Old Santa Arranged Sex Tryst With Child

(Photo Credit: Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan)

The Delaware County Times reports McKinlay’s Facebook page shows a photo of him dressed as Santa, dated in December.

Whelan says McKinlay was a seasonal employee at the Philadelphia Macy’s department store.

McKinlay remains in the county prison and can’t be reached for comment. No defense attorney information is available.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

