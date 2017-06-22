Man Arrested In Connection To 2 Sexual Assaults In Homewood

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Police have arrested a man in connection to two recent sexual assaults that happened in Homewood.

Major Crimes Cmdr. Vic Joseph announced the arrest of Daryl Hayden, of Homewood, on Thursday afternoon.

Police had stepped up patrols in and around the area of Westinghouse Academy after two women reported being raped.

Surveillance video was released just about 24 hours ago of a man suspected of raping two women in the past few days. The second victim was discovered early Wednesday morning, partially naked near Westinghouse Academy.

Police say the first incident happened June 10 around 6 a.m. The second happened Wednesday morning around 3 a.m.

Joseph said police received several tips from the community after the surveillance video was released, and detectives were able to use the tips to identify, track down and arrest Hayden on Thursday.

Strong community/police relations leads to #arrest in investigation of sex assault of 2 women in Homewood pic.twitter.com/acN3OOyQUv — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 22, 2017

“This arrest would not have been possible if not for the outstanding cooperation we received from our community,” Joseph said.

Hayden is being charged in both sexual assaults.

