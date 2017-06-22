GOODBYE FLEURY: Taken By Golden Knights | Final News Conference | Fans | Emotional Sendoff | Playground Ribbon-Cutting | Different Jersey | More Pens

Nationwide Hummus Recall Issued Over Listeria Concerns

June 22, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: House of Thaller, Hummus, Recalls

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A brand of hummus sold nationwide is being recalled due to a potential listeria contamination.

According to the FDA, House of Thaller is recalling 10-ounce packages of hummus with pine nut topping.

The product was distributed from April 18 through June 13 in the United States. It was distributed in Canada on April 20. It

The affected products were sold at Target, Walmart and other retailers under the following names:

  • Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus, Pine Nuts – clear lid edge
  • Lantana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping – white or beige striped lid edge
  • Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts – solid black lid edge

While no illnesses have been reported, listeria can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also be fatal for young children, the elderly or people with weakened immune systems.

For more information and a complete list of the recalled products, visit the FDA’s website here.

