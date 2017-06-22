Heavy Rains Causing Dangerous Flash Flooding In Indiana Co.

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — Heavy rains are causing flash flooding problems across Indiana County and other areas to the north this evening.

The National Weather Service has extended a Flash Flood Warning for Armstrong and Indiana counties through 3 a.m.

Flash flood warning Indiana county extended until 3am #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/tPXsjAWtvv — Jeff Verszyla (@Verz) June 23, 2017

Forecasters say several inches of rain have fallen and the flooding is expected to cause issues into the night, leaving debris and mud beind as the water slowly recedes.

There are reports of flooding over a wide area, including spots like Parkwood, Lucerne Mines and Shelocta. Reports of cars under water, homes flooded and even a derailed train are also coming in.

The reports of significant flooding out of northern areas come just hours before rain is expected to begin falling from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for much of the area, including Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties, starting at 2 a.m. and continuing through Friday night.

Parts of Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland are also under the watch.

The remnants of Cindy could drop 2.5 inches of rain across the region.

Officials are warning people to stay alert and take precautions while driving.

