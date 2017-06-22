GOODBYE FLEURY: Taken By Golden Knights | Final News Conference | Fans | Emotional Sendoff | Playground Ribbon-Cutting | Different Jersey | More Pens

Penguins’ 2017-18 Regular Season Schedule Released

June 22, 2017 3:13 PM
Filed Under: NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s never too early to start thinking about next season, even with a second straight Stanley Cup victory still fresh in the minds of Pittsburghers.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ schedule for the 2017-18 season was released Thursday afternoon.

The Penguins will open the season at home with a championship banner raising against the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 4.

Marc-Andre Fleury will return to Pittsburgh on Feb. 6, 2018, with the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

