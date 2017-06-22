Penguins’ 2017-18 Regular Season Schedule Released

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s never too early to start thinking about next season, even with a second straight Stanley Cup victory still fresh in the minds of Pittsburghers.
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ schedule for the 2017-18 season was released Thursday afternoon.
The Penguins will open the season at home with a championship banner raising against the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 4.
Marc-Andre Fleury will return to Pittsburgh on Feb. 6, 2018, with the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
