Study: Pittsburgh Workers Use More Vacation Days Than National Average

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re looking for a less stressful work environment and don’t want to feel guilty about using your vacation days, try getting a job in Pittsburgh!

A study called Project: Time Off looked at the number of unused vacation days in the United States, determining which cities had the most employees who failed to use all of their vacation time.

Researchers found that 54 percent of Americans did not use all their vacation time last year, leaving 662 million vacation days unused.

But Pittsburgh workers were far less over-worked than the rest of the country, and the city landed the top spot for most vacation days used.

Only 40 percent of Pittsburgh workers had unused vacation days left at the end of the year, with a total of 4,551,944 total unused vacation days.

Additionally, the percentage of workers in Pittsburgh who experience work stress is only 63 percent, while the national average is 70 percent.

The following data about Pittsburgh workers was also discovered:

13 to 22 percent of workers feel guilty about being away from work

18 to 26 percent of workers fear that they won’t appear dedicated to their job if they take vacation days

10 to 18 percent of workers are afraid of what their boss might think about their time off

According to the study, the top reason workers don’t use vacation days is they don’t want to return to “a mountain of work.”

Nationally, 43 percent of workers were worried about returning to a mountain of work, but only 37 percent of Pittsburgh workers had that concern.

The entire state of Pennsylvania came in at number 7 of the top 10 states with the least amount of unused vacation.

More information on the study’s methodology and additional statistics can be found at projecttimeoff.com.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter