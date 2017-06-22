Aldi Opens Its First Of 36 Remodeled Stores In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Competition among super markets is hotter than ever.

Locally, consumers have lots of choices from the high end Whole Foods to mid-priced Giant Eagle, Kuhn’s, and Shop ‘n Save to discount grocery retailers like Walmart and Aldi.

Now Aldi is making a play to attract new customers with a $36 million remodeling of its 36 Pittsburgh area stores.

The first reopened and remodeled store is this one in Robinson.

“We’ve been waiting I think about six weeks for this Aldi to reopen, traveling to other Aldis in the area. We’re happy this one is open,” Marian Day of Moon told KDKA money editor Jon Delano.

“I think it’s good. I think it’s very good. Same prices, good design. I’m happy with it,” added Justin Maritato of Imperial.

It’s the same basic Aldi.

Customers pay a refundable quarter for their carts, choose among many Aldi exclusive brands, and then bag or box their own groceries.

But there is definitely a more modern feel to the upgraded store.

Aldi would not give KDKA permission to shoot pictures inside — maybe because both their new restrooms are out of order — but there does appear to be a greater selection of produce and products and the aisles are much wider.

Bottom line: customers seem to like the remodeled Aldi.

“It’s much nicer. I like it better. A lot bigger. You can move around,” said Jan Rodgers of Robinson.

“Quantity is more, and more varieties. You have more cookies, more drinks,” added Sarwar Ahmad of Oakdale.

One downside, said one customer with a newborn son, are longer lines to check out and a bigger store to navigate.

“I like a nice little small grocery store,” said Jennifer Young of Sewickley. “In and out in 15 or 20 minutes, as opposed to an hour, yes.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter