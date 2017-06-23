Baierl Automotive Donates Van To Support Local Boys & Girls Clubs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Children in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania will be able to get around more easily thanks to a donation from Baierl Automotive.
The car dealership donated a 2017 Chevrolet Express 2500 passenger van to the organization. The van is able to accommodate 12 passengers.
Lee Baierl, Baierl Platform Vice President — Lithia Motors, presented the van to Mike Hepler, the president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania.
“Our little corner of the world sure got brighter when Mr. Baierl informed us of this wonderful gift for the children,” Hepler said in a release.
Children involved in the Boys & Girls Clubs were also in attendance to thank Baierl Automotive for the donation.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania have clubs in eight clubs in the region. The organization’s mission is to help young people reach their full potential as “healthy, productive, caring, responsible citizens.”
