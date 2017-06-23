Wildlife Camera Catches Bucks’ Slap Fight

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (KDKA) – Two bucks were caught brawling on a wildlife trail camera, but not with their antlers – with their hooves.
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says a trail camera set up by wildlife officers Amy and Bubba Spencer caught the two bucks’ fight.
The bucks can be seen hopping on their hind legs, attacking each other with their front legs, for a few seconds before they hop out of view of the camera.
According to the TWRA, the officers believe the bucks were fighting over a small food plot.
