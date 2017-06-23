Man Allegedly Threatened To Kill Two Women Before Sexual Assaults

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Police were able to track down Daryl Hayden, 56, and put him behind bars after police released surveillance video on Wednesday.

On Thursday, KDKA-TV was the only station who caught Hayden being taken into Pittsburgh Police headquarters. He didn’t have much to say when we tried to talk to him.

Hayden is accused of sexually assaulting a woman behind Westinghouse High School in Homewood around 6 a.m. on June 10.

Police found the woman laying on the front porch of this home nearby on Beecher Street. Officers say her face was swollen and covered in blood. She told police Hayden pulled out a box cutter and told the victim he was going to kill her before the sexual assault. She tried to fight Hayden, but he then punched and choked her and stole a few of her personal items before she managed to get away.

Then on Wednesday around 3 a.m., Hayden is accused of sexually assaulting a different woman also behind Westinghouse High School.

The victim told police Hayden came up to her asking for a cigarette. She says they were walking down a driveway in the back of the building when he tried to get her to go down a set of steps. She told Hayden she didn’t want to go down there, and that’s when she says he grabbed her around the neck.

Police say Hayden asked the victim: “Do you want to die? If you don’t give me what I want, I’m gonna leave you dead in those bushes.” The victim, who was 6 months pregnant, told Hayden “that she would give him what he wants, just please don’t hurt her or her baby.”

The victim says Hayden also threatened her with a box cutter during the assault and at one point she says Hayden told her to “Quit [expletive] around or I will just kill you then I’ll take care of the baby.” She says Hayden took off when he heard police sirens.

When police interviewed Hayden, he claims both women wanted to exchange crack for sexual favors.

Hayden is in the Allegheny County Jail facing multiple charges. He’s unable to post bail.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter