Day Care Worker Gets 26-60 Years For Molesting Girls Under 3

June 23, 2017 12:48 PM
Filed Under: Child Sexual Assault, Nebraska, Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – An Omaha man has been imprisoned for sexually assaulting girls under 3 at day cares where he worked.

A judge sentenced 25-year-old Mark Mays to 26 to 60 years in prison Thursday in Omaha.

(Photo Credit: Omaha Crime Stoppers/Facebook)

Omaha police say investigators found photos of the genitals of toddler girls on Mays’ phone. Police believe Mays molested at least eight toddlers and had worked at two child day care centers in Omaha since May 2015.

Mays had pleaded no contest to two counts of sexual assault after prosecutors lowered the charge and no contest to two pornography production counts. Prosecutors also dropped three porn counts in exchange for Mays’ pleas.

