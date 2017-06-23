High-Tech ‘Cornhole’ Boards Have Built-In Scoreboard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The beanbag game of “cornhole” has swept the nation. One problem: players tend to lose track of the score. But Steve Czwalga has solved the problem with a patented electric scoreboard.

“When I was in college one day,” he recalls, “I was like, you know, I’m building a scoreboard in these boards. Over the summer. So that’s what I did. My dad helped me, and we built a set.”

It helps that he’s an electrical engineer.

“It was more about the woodworking and getting the scoreboard to fit the board. The electronic part was actually the easier part,” he says.

His warehouse in Russellton turns out patented “LightningCornhole” boards for customers coast to coast. Steve’s dad, a carpenter, works on the boards during the week, while his son works at his day job at Westinghouse.

Steve’s wife, Kelly Czwalga, is the LightningCornhole marketer. The whole family has a role.

“We take this trailer on the road, marketing our cornhole boards,” says his mother, who acts as sales manager. “We just take them out of the shelves. He built in shelves here. We have all different ones that we display.”

In an online world, Audrey Czwalga sells the old-fashioned way, at flea markets and roadside stands.

“People email us all the time, give us their business logos, email us ideas,” Steve says.

In two years they’ve sold more than 2,000 boards. The numbers on the boards just don’t go that high.

For more information, visit: www.lightningcornhole.com

