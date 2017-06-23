Indiana County Residents Cleaning Up After Latest Round Of Flooding

INDIANA (KDKA) – People in Indiana County are cleaning up after Thursday’s heavy rain.

The storms dumped more than 4 inches of rain in just a couple of hours. The flooding left one man dead and widespread damage.

Drew Kimmel says what’s normally a 15-minute drive home from Indiana, took him more than four hours Thursday afternoon.

“I was in Indiana and left about 4:30 p.m. to get home and could not get home until about 8:30 last night,” said Kimmel. “I had to travel a lot of miles around and still never found a way, every place I went was flooded.”

Indiana and Armstrong counties received at least 4 inches of rain Thursday, in what the National Weather Service calls training storms, when repeated areas of rain move over the same region in a relatively short time.

Residents were clearing their driveways and yards while PennDOT workers were inspecting bridges on Route 422 and Anthony Run Road. Drivers were forced to take detours.

The Indiana County coroner confirmed the death of 30-year-old Justin McCoy, saying he drowned when he was trapped in an overflow pipe in a pond. McCoy was cleaning debris from the pipe.

Kimmel says he’s seen this amount of flooding before, but Thursday’s storm was different.

“Years ago, we had a flood similar to this,” said Kimmel, “but this came so rapidly, people weren’t, it was just unexpected.”

Some of the water has receded, though the forecast calls for more rain.

